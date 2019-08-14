Reviewing McDermott International Inc. (MDR)’s and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s results

McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 8 0.08 N/A -15.47 0.00 NOW Inc. 14 0.41 N/A 0.55 22.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for McDermott International Inc. and NOW Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26% NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.14 beta indicates that McDermott International Inc. is 214.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. NOW Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of McDermott International Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, NOW Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. NOW Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for McDermott International Inc. and NOW Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 175.34% for McDermott International Inc. with consensus target price of $11. On the other hand, NOW Inc.’s potential upside is 33.67% and its consensus target price is $16. The data provided earlier shows that McDermott International Inc. appears more favorable than NOW Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of McDermott International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of NOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of McDermott International Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of NOW Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. has -1.83% weaker performance while NOW Inc. has 5.24% stronger performance.

Summary

NOW Inc. beats McDermott International Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.