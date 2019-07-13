Reviewing McDermott International Inc. (MDR)’s and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s results

This is a contrast between McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 8 0.22 N/A -15.47 0.00 Cactus Inc. 34 4.07 N/A 0.81 44.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of McDermott International Inc. and Cactus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26% Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of McDermott International Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Cactus Inc. has 3.7 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cactus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given McDermott International Inc. and Cactus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cactus Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cactus Inc.’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 32.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

McDermott International Inc. and Cactus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 86.8%. About 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Cactus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. 5.96% -16.41% 12.02% -9.8% -65.59% 16.82% Cactus Inc. -0.33% -3.48% 2.68% -0.39% 9.18% 31.41%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. has weaker performance than Cactus Inc.

Summary

Cactus Inc. beats McDermott International Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.