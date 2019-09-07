Reviewing McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)’s and General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s results

We are comparing McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 153 4.01 N/A 5.10 31.10 General Mills Inc. 52 1.95 N/A 2.88 18.43

Table 1 highlights McCormick & Company Incorporated and General Mills Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. General Mills Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than McCormick & Company Incorporated. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. McCormick & Company Incorporated has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than General Mills Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of McCormick & Company Incorporated and General Mills Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 21.1% 6.7% General Mills Inc. 0.00% 26.1% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

McCormick & Company Incorporated has a beta of 0.18 and its 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500. General Mills Inc. on the other hand, has 0.75 beta which makes it 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of McCormick & Company Incorporated are 0.8 and 0.4. Competitively, General Mills Inc. has 0.6 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. McCormick & Company Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Mills Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and General Mills Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50 General Mills Inc. 0 6 5 2.45

McCormick & Company Incorporated’s downside potential is -10.49% at a $147.67 average price target. Meanwhile, General Mills Inc.’s average price target is $52.67, while its potential downside is -4.17%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that General Mills Inc. seems more appealing than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both McCormick & Company Incorporated and General Mills Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 73% respectively. 0.07% are McCormick & Company Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are General Mills Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.18% 1.82% 3.97% 29.29% 35.88% 13.86% General Mills Inc. 0.51% -0.41% 3.51% 21.51% 15.66% 36.39%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated has weaker performance than General Mills Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors McCormick & Company Incorporated beats General Mills Inc.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, LawryÂ’s, Club House, Gourmet Garden, OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as ZatarainÂ’s, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Industrial segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. McCormick & Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.