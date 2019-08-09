Reviewing McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC-V)’s and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA)’s results

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Processed & Packaged Goods. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 148 4.03 N/A 5.11 30.85 Seneca Foods Corporation 27 0.24 N/A -3.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see McCormick & Company Incorporated and Seneca Foods Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us McCormick & Company Incorporated and Seneca Foods Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of McCormick & Company Incorporated shares and 62.3% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares. Competitively, Seneca Foods Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.5% 1.77% 4.66% 14.24% 34.03% 13.62% Seneca Foods Corporation 7.6% 12.34% 28.74% 8.63% 16.96% 11.91%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated was more bullish than Seneca Foods Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors McCormick & Company Incorporated beats Seneca Foods Corporation.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. The company also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement. In addition, it is involved in the sale of cans and ends, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. The company offers its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; and food service distributors, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in 90 countries, as well as to federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Marion, New York.