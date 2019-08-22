Reviewing McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC-V)’s and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s results

Since McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 150 3.92 N/A 5.11 30.85 Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 5 0.25 N/A 0.04 115.43

Demonstrates McCormick & Company Incorporated and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Coffee Holding Co. Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than McCormick & Company Incorporated. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. McCormick & Company Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has McCormick & Company Incorporated and Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for McCormick & Company Incorporated and Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s potential upside is 99.58% and its average target price is $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of McCormick & Company Incorporated shares and 34.5% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.5% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.5% 1.77% 4.66% 14.24% 34.03% 13.62% Coffee Holding Co. Inc. -2.18% 0.75% -18.22% -25.74% -26.02% 14.45%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Coffee Holding Co. Inc. beats McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2016, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages branded coffee under the company brand labels to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers trial-sized mini-brick coffee packages, specialty instant coffees, instant cappuccinos, and tea products, as well as provides an equipment program for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, IL CLASSICO, and Premier Roasters. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.