Reviewing MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF)’s and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s results

Both MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.38 28.75 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.79 N/A 1.36 19.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MBT Financial Corp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. MBT Financial Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MBT Financial Corp. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 1.3% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

MBT Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Competitively, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of MBT Financial Corp. shares and 59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares. MBT Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBT Financial Corp. 1.6% 4.05% 9.22% 6.42% -4.18% 15.91% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year MBT Financial Corp. had bullish trend while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.