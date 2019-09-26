Reviewing MBIA Inc. (MBI)’s and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s results

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 9 2.81 N/A -2.42 0.00 Stewart Information Services Corporation 40 0.48 N/A 1.88 20.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MBIA Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

MBIA Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.56 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares and 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares. 6.9% are MBIA Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year MBIA Inc. had bullish trend while Stewart Information Services Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats MBIA Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.