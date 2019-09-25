Reviewing MBIA Inc. (MBI)’s and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)’s results

We are contrasting MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 9 2.81 N/A -2.42 0.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.52 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MBIA Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

MBIA Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Protective Insurance Corporation’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.52 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.3% of Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.9% of MBIA Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year MBIA Inc. had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Protective Insurance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.