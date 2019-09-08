Reviewing MBIA Inc. (MBI)’s and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 9 2.74 N/A -2.42 0.00 American Financial Group Inc. 101 1.25 N/A 7.87 13.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MBIA Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MBIA Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

MBIA Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. American Financial Group Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.84 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are MBIA Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year MBIA Inc. has weaker performance than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors American Financial Group Inc. beats MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.