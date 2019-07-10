Reviewing Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL)’s and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s results

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxwell Technologies Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Intevac Inc. 5 1.11 N/A 0.25 22.44

Table 1 highlights Maxwell Technologies Inc. and Intevac Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Maxwell Technologies Inc. and Intevac Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxwell Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intevac Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Intevac Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Maxwell Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Intevac Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Intevac Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of Maxwell Technologies Inc. shares and 61.8% of Intevac Inc. shares. About 2% of Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intevac Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxwell Technologies Inc. -2.61% 3.7% -4.88% 61.73% -17.19% 116.43% Intevac Inc. 8.09% 12.42% 4.86% 15.67% 20.65% 7.27%

For the past year Maxwell Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Intevac Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Intevac Inc. beats Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company offers ultra-capacitor cells, and multi-cell packs and modules, which provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in various industries, including bus, rail, and truck in transportation; grid energy storage; and renewable wind energy solutions. It also provides lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets where energy density and weight are differentiating factors. In addition, the company offers CONDIS high-voltage capacitors, such as grading and coupling capacitors, and electric voltage transformers that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications involving transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. It markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and original equipment manufacturers for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.