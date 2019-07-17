Reviewing Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL)’s and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s results

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxwell Technologies Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Hubbell Incorporated 119 1.53 N/A 6.70 18.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Maxwell Technologies Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxwell Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Competitively, Hubbell Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hubbell Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. Maxwell Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Maxwell Technologies Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxwell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Hubbell Incorporated is $135, which is potential 5.16% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Maxwell Technologies Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 87.6%. About 2% of Maxwell Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Hubbell Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxwell Technologies Inc. -2.61% 3.7% -4.88% 61.73% -17.19% 116.43% Hubbell Incorporated -4.34% -2.85% 3.38% 9.85% 15.24% 21.64%

For the past year Maxwell Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Hubbell Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hubbell Incorporated beats Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company offers ultra-capacitor cells, and multi-cell packs and modules, which provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in various industries, including bus, rail, and truck in transportation; grid energy storage; and renewable wind energy solutions. It also provides lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets where energy density and weight are differentiating factors. In addition, the company offers CONDIS high-voltage capacitors, such as grading and coupling capacitors, and electric voltage transformers that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications involving transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. It markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and original equipment manufacturers for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.