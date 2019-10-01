Reviewing MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)’s and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s results

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear Inc. 21 1.26 64.65M -0.48 0.00 Xilinx Inc. 103 2.09 252.01M 3.60 31.72

Table 1 demonstrates MaxLinear Inc. and Xilinx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MaxLinear Inc. and Xilinx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear Inc. 306,543,385.49% -5.1% -2.8% Xilinx Inc. 245,122,069.84% 30.8% 15.3%

Risk and Volatility

MaxLinear Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xilinx Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MaxLinear Inc. Its rival Xilinx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.2 and 7.5 respectively. Xilinx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MaxLinear Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MaxLinear Inc. and Xilinx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xilinx Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Xilinx Inc. is $123.14, which is potential 28.40% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MaxLinear Inc. and Xilinx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 88%. Insiders owned 2.7% of MaxLinear Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Xilinx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MaxLinear Inc. -15.56% -9.62% -17.43% 13.83% 29.45% 24.89% Xilinx Inc. -13.57% -5.73% -2.08% 1.18% 56.67% 34.1%

For the past year MaxLinear Inc. has weaker performance than Xilinx Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Xilinx Inc. beats MaxLinear Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. Its products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications. The company also offers laser modulator drivers, which deliver the current to the laser diode to operate for a particular application; transimpedance amplifiers that provide current-to-voltage conversion, converting the low-level current of a sensor to a voltage; and clock and data recovery circuits, which generate a clock from an approximate frequency reference and then phase-aligns to the transitions in the data stream with a phase-locked loop. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers by a network of independent sales representative firms and by a direct sales management organization. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.