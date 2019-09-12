Reviewing MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MaxLinear Inc. has 95.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 61.45% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.7% of MaxLinear Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MaxLinear Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear Inc. 0.00% -5.10% -2.80% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares MaxLinear Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear Inc. N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for MaxLinear Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 3.50 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 64.59%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MaxLinear Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MaxLinear Inc. -15.56% -9.62% -17.43% 13.83% 29.45% 24.89% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year MaxLinear Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

MaxLinear Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, MaxLinear Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.75 and has 3.12 Quick Ratio. MaxLinear Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MaxLinear Inc.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.28. In other hand, MaxLinear Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MaxLinear Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MaxLinear Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors MaxLinear Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. Its products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications. The company also offers laser modulator drivers, which deliver the current to the laser diode to operate for a particular application; transimpedance amplifiers that provide current-to-voltage conversion, converting the low-level current of a sensor to a voltage; and clock and data recovery circuits, which generate a clock from an approximate frequency reference and then phase-aligns to the transitions in the data stream with a phase-locked loop. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.