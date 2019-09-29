Reviewing MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS)’s and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s results

Since MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 78 1.67 63.07M 3.65 20.15 Fiverr International Ltd. 21 -0.63 3.43M -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MAXIMUS Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 80,962,772.79% 20.3% 14.4% Fiverr International Ltd. 16,232,844.30% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MAXIMUS Inc. Its rival Fiverr International Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. MAXIMUS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fiverr International Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

MAXIMUS Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of MAXIMUS Inc. is $80, with potential upside of 3.52%. Fiverr International Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus target price and a 42.47% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Fiverr International Ltd. is looking more favorable than MAXIMUS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MAXIMUS Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 12.6%. 0.6% are MAXIMUS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance while Fiverr International Ltd. has -36.34% weaker performance.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Fiverr International Ltd.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.