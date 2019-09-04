Reviewing Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)’s and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)’s results

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Inc. 7 0.22 N/A -23.01 0.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s 51.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Maxar Technologies Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares and 18.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8%

For the past year Maxar Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats on 7 of the 8 factors Maxar Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.