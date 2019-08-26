Reviewing Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)’s and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s results

Both Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Inc. 6 0.20 N/A -23.01 0.00 Knowles Corporation 18 2.16 N/A 0.52 39.06

Table 1 highlights Maxar Technologies Inc. and Knowles Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Maxar Technologies Inc. and Knowles Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Maxar Technologies Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.59. Knowles Corporation’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Knowles Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Maxar Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Knowles Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year Maxar Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Knowles Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Maxar Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.