Reviewing Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)’s and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Inc. 8 1.25 59.08M -23.01 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 27 2.15 14.20M 2.72 10.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Maxar Technologies Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Inc. 772,287,581.70% 0% 0% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 52,244,297.28% 39% 17.1%

Volatility & Risk

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Maxar Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 63.71%. On the other hand, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s potential upside is 41.31% and its average price target is $34. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Maxar Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares and 54.1% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares. About 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.5% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has weaker performance than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Maxar Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.