Reviewing Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)’s and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Inc. 7 0.28 N/A -5.62 0.00 Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Maxar Technologies Inc. and Communications Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Maxar Technologies Inc. and Communications Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.2%

Risk & Volatility

Maxar Technologies Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, Communications Systems Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Maxar Technologies Inc. and Communications Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 37.9%. 1% are Maxar Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Communications Systems Inc. has 9.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Inc. 15.36% 60.59% 26.61% -57.44% -83.78% -35.95% Communications Systems Inc. -5.69% -5.05% 4.44% -7.24% -17.78% 38.92%

For the past year Maxar Technologies Inc. has -35.95% weaker performance while Communications Systems Inc. has 38.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Communications Systems Inc. beats Maxar Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.