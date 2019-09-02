Reviewing Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX)’s and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)’s results

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|3
|0.22
|N/A
|0.80
|2.65
In table 1 we can see Maverix Metals Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares and 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares. 85.59% are Maverix Metals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|14.36%
|10.23%
|25.26%
|33.49%
|85.5%
|45.95%
|Hi-Crush Inc.
|4.46%
|-17.58%
|-38.84%
|-51.04%
|-86.16%
|-41.06%
For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. has 45.95% stronger performance while Hi-Crush Inc. has -41.06% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Hi-Crush Inc. beats Maverix Metals Inc.
