Reviewing Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX)’s and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)’s results

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.22 N/A 0.80 2.65

In table 1 we can see Maverix Metals Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares and 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares. 85.59% are Maverix Metals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95% Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06%

For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. has 45.95% stronger performance while Hi-Crush Inc. has -41.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Hi-Crush Inc. beats Maverix Metals Inc.