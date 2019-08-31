Reviewing Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX)’s and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)’s results

Both Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|1
|2.87
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Maverix Metals Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Maverix Metals Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Maverix Metals Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0.87% and 15.1% respectively. 85.59% are Maverix Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Great Panther Mining Limited has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|14.36%
|10.23%
|25.26%
|33.49%
|85.5%
|45.95%
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|-11.69%
|0.74%
|-2.85%
|12.76%
|-27.35%
|15.63%
For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. was more bullish than Great Panther Mining Limited.
Summary
Maverix Metals Inc. beats Great Panther Mining Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.
