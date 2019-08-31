Reviewing Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX)’s and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)’s results

Both Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.87 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Maverix Metals Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Maverix Metals Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Maverix Metals Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0.87% and 15.1% respectively. 85.59% are Maverix Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Great Panther Mining Limited has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95% Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63%

For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. was more bullish than Great Panther Mining Limited.

Summary

Maverix Metals Inc. beats Great Panther Mining Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.