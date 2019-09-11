Reviewing Matthews International Corporation (MATW)’s and Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s results

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) and Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) compete against each other in the Personal Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matthews International Corporation 35 0.70 N/A 2.14 15.94 Regis Corporation 18 0.63 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matthews International Corporation 0.00% 8.6% 3.1% Regis Corporation 0.00% -0.9% -0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Matthews International Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Regis Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matthews International Corporation are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, Regis Corporation has 1.6 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Matthews International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regis Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matthews International Corporation and Regis Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matthews International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Regis Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Regis Corporation is $25, which is potential 34.12% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.8% of Matthews International Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Regis Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.33% are Matthews International Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Regis Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matthews International Corporation -1.9% -0.96% -12.03% -23.98% -33.24% -15.93% Regis Corporation -0.16% 7.71% 3.39% -0.81% 5.54% 7.96%

For the past year Matthews International Corporation had bearish trend while Regis Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Matthews International Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Regis Corporation.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging industry converters; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products used primarily in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products used to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and producers of pharmaceuticals. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services. The company operates its salons under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Cost Cutters, Hair Masters, First Choice Haircutters, Magicuts, and Sassoon names in enclosed mall shopping centers, strip shopping centers, Walmart Supercenters, department stores, mass merchants, and high-street locations. As of June 30, 2017, it owned, franchised, or held ownership interests in 9,008 locations worldwide. The company, through its 54.6% interest in Empire Education Group, Inc., operates accredited cosmetology schools under the Empire Beauty School brand. It owns and operates 88 cosmetology schools in the United States. Regis Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edina, Minnesota.