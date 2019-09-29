Reviewing Matson Inc. (MATX)’s and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s results

Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 37 1.27 39.24M 2.56 15.98 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.00 9.81M 0.40 8.87

Demonstrates Matson Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Matson Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Matson Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Matson Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 105,229,283.99% 14.5% 4.3% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 307,369,344.53% 10.6% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Matson Inc. has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s 0.19 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Matson Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matson Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Matson Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 58%. Matson Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 1.72% 4.12% 2.02% 14.19% 11.32% 16.83%

For the past year Matson Inc. has stronger performance than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.