Reviewing Matson Inc. (MATX)’s and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s results

We are contrasting Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 37 0.69 N/A 2.56 15.98 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.11 N/A 0.44 27.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Golar LNG Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Matson Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Matson Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Golar LNG Partners LP, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Matson Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.56 beta indicates that Matson Inc. is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Matson Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Golar LNG Partners LP which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Golar LNG Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matson Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Matson Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Golar LNG Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Matson Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 12.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Matson Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 33.6%. Insiders owned 2% of Matson Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54%

For the past year Matson Inc. has stronger performance than Golar LNG Partners LP

Summary

Matson Inc. beats Golar LNG Partners LP on 8 of the 11 factors.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.