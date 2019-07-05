Reviewing Matrix Service Company (MTRX)’s and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s results

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company 20 0.41 N/A 0.03 756.79 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matrix Service Company and Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Matrix Service Company and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Volatility & Risk

Matrix Service Company has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Superior Drilling Products Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matrix Service Company are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Matrix Service Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Matrix Service Company and Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service Company 0 1 0 2.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Matrix Service Company has a 8.96% upside potential and an average target price of $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Matrix Service Company and Superior Drilling Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 22.6%. About 0.4% of Matrix Service Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company 9.4% 10.88% 2.42% -2.03% 23.2% 18.12% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -1.96% -10.71% -39.02% -59.51% -55.36% -14.53%

For the past year Matrix Service Company has 18.12% stronger performance while Superior Drilling Products Inc. has -14.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Matrix Service Company beats Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.