Reviewing Matrix Service Company (MTRX)’s and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company 20 0.39 N/A 0.02 798.70 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Matrix Service Company and Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -3.3%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matrix Service Company. Its rival Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Quintana Energy Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Matrix Service Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Matrix Service Company and Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service Company 0 0 0 0.00 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Matrix Service Company is $22, with potential upside of 13.93%. Quintana Energy Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.38 average target price and a 236.92% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Quintana Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Matrix Service Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of Matrix Service Company shares and 16.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Matrix Service Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4% Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33%

For the past year Matrix Service Company had bullish trend while Quintana Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Matrix Service Company beats Quintana Energy Services Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.