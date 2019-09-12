Reviewing Matrix Service Company (MTRX)’s and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company 20 0.37 N/A 0.02 798.70 Exterran Corporation 14 0.33 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Matrix Service Company and Exterran Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Matrix Service Company has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Exterran Corporation has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Matrix Service Company are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Exterran Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Matrix Service Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exterran Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matrix Service Company and Exterran Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 90.5% respectively. 0.6% are Matrix Service Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are Exterran Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4% Exterran Corporation 9.64% -4.21% -4.01% -20.82% -50.51% -22.88%

For the past year Matrix Service Company had bullish trend while Exterran Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Matrix Service Company beats Exterran Corporation.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.