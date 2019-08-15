Reviewing Matrix Service Company (MTRX)’s and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)’s results

We are comparing Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company 20 0.37 N/A 0.02 798.70 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 3 0.20 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Matrix Service Company and CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matrix Service Company and CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Matrix Service Company is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

Matrix Service Company has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matrix Service Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Matrix Service Company shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Matrix Service Company’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 3.3% are CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22%

For the past year Matrix Service Company had bullish trend while CARBO Ceramics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Matrix Service Company beats CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.