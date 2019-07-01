Reviewing Matrix Service Company (MTRX)’s and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS)’s results

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company 20 0.42 N/A 0.03 756.79 Basic Energy Services Inc. 4 0.06 N/A -5.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Matrix Service Company and Basic Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Matrix Service Company and Basic Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matrix Service Company are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Basic Energy Services Inc. has 1.6 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Basic Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matrix Service Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Matrix Service Company and Basic Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service Company 0 1 0 2.00 Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Matrix Service Company is $22, with potential upside of 7.95%. Competitively the average price target of Basic Energy Services Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 130.77% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Basic Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Matrix Service Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matrix Service Company and Basic Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 87.9% respectively. About 0.4% of Matrix Service Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Basic Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company 9.4% 10.88% 2.42% -2.03% 23.2% 18.12% Basic Energy Services Inc. 2.02% -19.68% -48.68% -66.45% -82.58% -34.11%

For the past year Matrix Service Company had bullish trend while Basic Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Matrix Service Company beats Basic Energy Services Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.