Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1211.40 N/A -0.15 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.71 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Unum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.