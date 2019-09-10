Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1211.40
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|4.71
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
Liquidity
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Unum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
