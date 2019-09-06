Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1247.00 N/A -0.15 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.15 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility and Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 74.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 10.83% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 85.61%. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.