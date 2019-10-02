Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,661,466,926.65% -157.2% -59.6% PLx Pharma Inc. 136,213,054.98% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.73 and it happens to be 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 5.1 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 22% respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.