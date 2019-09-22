Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

We are contrasting Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1139.23 N/A -0.15 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Its rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 54.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.