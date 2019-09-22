Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

We are contrasting Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1139.23
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.18
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Its rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 54.45%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
