Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1197.89 N/A -0.15 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 9.02 N/A -7.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.73 beta means Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 73.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Neuralstem Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.