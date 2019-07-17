Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1385.12 N/A -0.15 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1187.43 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 26.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.