Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1139.23 N/A -0.15 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.28 N/A -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 114.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 88.8%. Insiders owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.