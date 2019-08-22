Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s results

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1229.64
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|9
|81.97
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Volatility & Risk
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.73 and its 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.36 beta.
Liquidity
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 160.38% and its consensus target price is $20.31.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.