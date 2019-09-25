Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

Since Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1136.15
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
Volatility and Risk
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Its rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 12.4%. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.
Summary
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
