Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1210.11 N/A -0.15 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.55 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.73 beta. iBio Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.