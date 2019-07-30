Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

Since Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1195.03 N/A -0.15 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.44 N/A 3.71 24.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.1 shows that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.