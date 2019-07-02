Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1363.15 N/A -0.15 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 39.67 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 82.4%. Insiders held 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 53.9% stronger performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.