Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1279.84 N/A -0.15 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.