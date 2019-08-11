Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1127.20
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.17
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 0.72%. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Summary
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.