Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1345.00 N/A -0.15 0.00 ArQule Inc. 5 54.58 N/A -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.1 beta means Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 110.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, ArQule Inc. has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -32.78% and its average price target is $7.69.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 81.8%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.

ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.