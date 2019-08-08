Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1140.50 N/A -0.15 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk and Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.