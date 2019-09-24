Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1083.17 N/A -0.15 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 15.64 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 30% of Aravive Inc. shares. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.