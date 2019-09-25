Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1136.15 N/A -0.15 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.73 and it happens to be 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alterity Therapeutics Limited on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 3.1% respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.