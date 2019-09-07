Reviewing Materion Corporation (MTRN)’s and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s results

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion Corporation 61 1.01 N/A 0.78 79.35 Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Materion Corporation and Westwater Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.6% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.88 shows that Materion Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Materion Corporation. Its rival Westwater Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Materion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Westwater Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.8% of Materion Corporation shares and 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Materion Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materion Corporation -1.93% -6.78% 6.88% 31.58% 1.27% 38.1% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year Materion Corporation has 38.1% stronger performance while Westwater Resources Inc. has -47.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Materion Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Westwater Resources Inc.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.