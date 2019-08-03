Reviewing Materion Corporation (MTRN)’s and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s results

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion Corporation 59 1.01 N/A 0.78 79.35 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Materion Corporation and Uranium Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Materion Corporation and Uranium Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.6% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2%

Risk & Volatility

Materion Corporation has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Uranium Energy Corp.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Materion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Uranium Energy Corp. which has a 15.4 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Uranium Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Materion Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Materion Corporation and Uranium Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 35.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Materion Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materion Corporation -1.93% -6.78% 6.88% 31.58% 1.27% 38.1% Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77%

For the past year Materion Corporation has 38.1% stronger performance while Uranium Energy Corp. has -20.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Materion Corporation beats Uranium Energy Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.