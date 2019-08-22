Reviewing Materion Corporation (MTRN)’s and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)’s results

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion Corporation 61 1.07 N/A 0.78 79.35 Paringa Resources Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Materion Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.6% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.8% of Materion Corporation shares and 0% of Paringa Resources Limited shares. About 1.3% of Materion Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materion Corporation -1.93% -6.78% 6.88% 31.58% 1.27% 38.1% Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16%

For the past year Materion Corporation has 38.1% stronger performance while Paringa Resources Limited has -63.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Materion Corporation beats Paringa Resources Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.