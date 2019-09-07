Reviewing Materion Corporation (MTRN)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Materion Corporation has 96.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.3% of Materion Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Materion Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion Corporation 0.00% 3.80% 2.60% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Materion Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Materion Corporation N/A 61 79.35 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Materion Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Materion Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.80 2.40

The potential upside of the peers is 79.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Materion Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materion Corporation -1.93% -6.78% 6.88% 31.58% 1.27% 38.1% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Materion Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Materion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Materion Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Materion Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Materion Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Materion Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. Competitively, Materion Corporation’s rivals are 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

Materion Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Materion Corporation beats Materion Corporation’s rivals on 4 of the 6 factors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.